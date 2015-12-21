TAP made a presentation for banks

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of more than 20 international banks participated in the presentation ceremony held by the Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG in London. Report informs, TAP intends to increase the amount of financial resources raised from multilateral agencies, export credit agencies and commercial banks.

CEO of TAP Ian Bradshaw noted in his speech that, TAP is a reliable and long-term project, which has an investment value: "I am delighted that TAP is a reliable and long-term project, which has an investment value. At present, many companies interested in participation in the project, and this interest is growing every day. TAP serves the common goals that support the governments of Greece, Albania and Italy. "

Notably, in the TAP project the share of each of the companies BP, SOCAR and Snam SpA makes 20%, Fluxys - 19%, Enagas - 16%, Axpo - 5%. TAP will be put into operation in early 2020.