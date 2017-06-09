TAP construction in Greece progresses with more than 3.000 people

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of Greek section of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, advances on time, on track and on budget.

Report informs citing TAP consortium.

According to information, currently, more than 3.000 people are working in the construction of Greek section of the pipeline.

As of end-May 2017, TAP’s contractors have already received more than 66% of the total 32,000 line pipes to be used for the construction of the pipeline’s Greek section. Also, 300 km of the route were cleared and graded almost to this date, 272 km of pipeline strung, 250 km of the pipeline welded. At the same time 196 km of trench have been opened, 172 km of pipeline have been lowered into the trench, 151 km has been backfilled and 64.5 km of land is being reinstated.

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport annual 10 bln cubic meters of the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz 2' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe on 2020.

BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.