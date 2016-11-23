Statoil drilling rig engulfed in flames

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ A fire broke out on the Saipem-owned drilling rig Scarabeo 5 working on the Statoil-operated Njord field offshore Norway, the field in the Norwegian Sea.

Report informs citing Statoil, the fire, that broke out in one of the engine rooms on the rig, was put out around 20:30.

The rig is equipped with two engine rooms and a total of eight engines.

There were 106 persons on board when the incident occurred. One person sent ashore for a medical check.

According to Statoil, 33 persons have been transported from the rig by helicopter; 14 of these were flown to a nearby installation, and 19 to shore in Kristiansund. 73 persons remained on board. No drilling operations were underway on the Njord field when the incident occurred.

Three helicopters were in operation in connection with the incident.

Notably, Scarabeo 5 is a semi-submersible drilling rig in 1990. Production on the field began in 1997.