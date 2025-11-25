SPE Caspian Technical Conference to be held in Baku

From November 25 to 27, Baku will host the SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition – one of the region's key industry events, traditionally bringing together experts, government officials, and technology innovators from across the Caspian Basin, Report informs.

This year's conference is being held with the support of host organization SOCAR and is themed "Learning from the Past, Rejuvenating Today, Inspiring Tomorrow."

Participants can expect discussions on digitalization, the implementation of artificial intelligence, improving the efficiency of mature fields, as well as security and sustainable supply – key areas shaping the development of the regional energy sector.

The program includes an opening ceremony, the presentation of SPE regional awards, two high-level plenary sessions, and more than twenty thematic sections featuring both practical case studies and analytical reports.

Speakers include representatives of major international companies and training centers.

A technology exhibition will run concurrently, where companies will present new tools, engineering solutions, and developments shaping the future of the industry. The organizers are dedicating a special place to young professionals: the Student Development Summit will provide an opportunity for aspiring professionals to find mentors, exchange ideas, and gain insight into the dynamics of modern energy.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers is an international organization uniting 132,000 professionals from 146 countries. SPE develops professional standards, creates educational programs, supports industry communities, and serves as a platform for knowledge sharing. SPE offices are located in Calgary, Dallas, Dubai, Houston, and Kuala Lumpur.