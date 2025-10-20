Solar panels with capacity of over 5,000 kW installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Solar panels with a total capacity of over 5,000 kW have been installed in more than 1,500 residential buildings, public, and social facilities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in an article dedicated to Energy Workers' Day, Report informs.

He also noted that more than 200 solar collectors, over 3,000 energy-efficient lighting poles, 20 electric charging stations, and smart bus stops have been commissioned in these regions.

"Energy efficiency principles are strictly adhered to in the construction of buildings. All measures are aimed at transforming the liberated territories into models of energy sustainability," the minister added.

Shahbazov also noted that the active development of renewable energy sources continues in Nakhchivan, where the green energy zone concept is being implemented, aimed at increasing energy independence, developing exports, and reducing carbon emissions.