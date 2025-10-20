Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Solar panels with capacity of over 5,000 kW installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 11:29
    Solar panels with capacity of over 5,000 kW installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Solar panels with a total capacity of over 5,000 kW have been installed in more than 1,500 residential buildings, public, and social facilities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in an article dedicated to Energy Workers' Day, Report informs.

    He also noted that more than 200 solar collectors, over 3,000 energy-efficient lighting poles, 20 electric charging stations, and smart bus stops have been commissioned in these regions.

    "Energy efficiency principles are strictly adhered to in the construction of buildings. All measures are aimed at transforming the liberated territories into models of energy sustainability," the minister added.

    Shahbazov also noted that the active development of renewable energy sources continues in Nakhchivan, where the green energy zone concept is being implemented, aimed at increasing energy independence, developing exports, and reducing carbon emissions.

    Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan solar panels
    Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə ümumi gücü 5 000 kVt-dan çox olan günəş panelləri quraşdırılıb
    На освобожденных территориях установлены солнечные панели мощностью более 5 тыс. кВт

    Latest News

    11:47

    Azerbaijan to begin green energy exports to Europe via Black Sea corridor in 2032

    Energy
    11:42

    Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

    Region
    11:29

    Solar panels with capacity of over 5,000 kW installed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    11:19

    Over 1,587 hectares of Azerbaijan's liberated areas cleared of mines past week

    Domestic policy
    11:10

    Germany plans to order 15 more US-made F-35 jets, says source

    Other countries
    10:58

    Sabina Aliyeva issues statement over announcement of Children's Rights Month

    Domestic policy
    10:52

    Over 1,000 displaced families resettled in Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    Karabakh
    10:42

    Gold prices rise by more than 1%

    Finance
    10:27

    BP announces start date of seismic exploration at Karabagh field

    Energy
    All News Feed