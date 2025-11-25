SOCAR VP: New technology needed to sustain fields in Caspian region

New ideas and modern technology are needed to maintain the productivity of fields in the Caspian region, SOCAR Vice President Babak Huseynov stated at the SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference 2025 held in Baku, Report informs.

Huseynov noted that the Caspian basin remains one of the most technically fascinating and strategically important regions:

"Projects in the area have been rich in experiments, technical breakthroughs, long-term development, and major offshore improvements. All of this has been shaped by resilience, cooperation, and constant adaptation. It reminds us that our industry has gone through many phases, each time growing stronger. This is especially important for the Caspian region, as many of our assets have matured and require new approaches."

Huseynov added that many fields in Azerbaijan and the wider Caspian region have been producing for decades:

"Yet they remain a key component of energy security, economic stability, and the future of the region. To sustain their productivity, we need new ideas, modern technology, and fresh skills. In this sense, innovation is critically important."