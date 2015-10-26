 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR increased gas production by 5%

    The company produced 5.161 bln cubic meters of gas over 9 months

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 5.161 bln cubic meters of gas in January-September, 2015.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, during the 9 months of 2015, natural gas production decreased by 6.4% in comparison with the same period of last year.

    According to the information, 580.2 mln cubic meters of total production accounted for September. Gas production in September increased by 5% in comparison with the same period  of last year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi