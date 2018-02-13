SOCAR Ukraine to supply 5.100 tons of aviation fuel to defense ministry

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine, SOCAR’s (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) subsidiary in Ukraine, will supply the Ukrainian Defense Ministry with 5.100 tons of aviation fuel.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media, SOCAR Ukraine was one of the winners of the tender announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on purchase of 23,1 thsd tons of aviation fuel.

Average price for aviation fuel to be supplied by SOCAR Ukraine is 29,795 hryvnias/ton.

Fuel supply will be carried out on March 30-April 30.