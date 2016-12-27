Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Specialists of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held training for volunteers of “Yaşıl ASAN” initiative at Baku ASAN Service center #5, within framework of agreement between SOCAR and ASAN Service (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, specialists of Ecology Department made presentation on topics “Waste management” and “Energy efficiency”. During training the attendants were informed on environment projects carried out by SOCAR.

The parties exchanged views on “SOCAR specialists trained “Yaşıl ASAN” volunteers” and other common projects and decided to continue cooperation in the future.