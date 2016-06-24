SOCAR’s office on operating gas storage facilities hosts a conference

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Office on Operating Gas Storage Facilities of the "Azneft" Production Unit (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held a conference dedicated to the upcoming challenges.

Report was told in the SOCAR press service.

The event was attended by specialists of "Azneft" PU, researchers of the Research-Design Institute of Oil and Gas and the Head of the Department of Petroleum Engineering of Baku Higher Oil School, Professor Arif Mammadzade.

Chief Engineer of the Office Afghan Usubov stressed that they attach importance to the implementation of innovations in the process of injection and gas extraction from underground gas storage facilities, mining, construction and installation work, usage of the latest technology and equipment.

The reports and speeches of the participants were adressed, discussions were held on various topics.