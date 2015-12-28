SOCAR: Review of gas price in Georgia is not expected

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'SOCAR Energy Georgia' company is ready to compete with Russia's 'Gazprom' OJSC in the field of natural gas supply under Georgia's commercial basis.

Report informs referring to Georgian media, Mahir Mammadov, General Director of 'SOCAR Energy Georgia', subsidiary of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Georgia stated.

'Georgian market is not so large for special competition', M.Mammadov said.

'Volume of commercial gas makes 900-950 million cubic meters. It is free market and we are always ready to compete', he said.

"Review of gas price in Georgia is not expected", he added.