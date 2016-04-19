 Top
    SOCAR produced 1.9 mln tons of oil in Q1 of 2016

    646 thousand tons of oil produced in March

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March, 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has produced 1 898.2 mln tons of crude oil. 

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, oil production decreased by 8.4% compared to the same period last year.

    During the reporting period 646.2 thousand tons of the total volume produced which is by 10% less than in March 2015.

    In January-March, the total volume of oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 10 507, 2 thousand tons.

