SOCAR produced 1.9 mln tons of oil in Q1 of 2016

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March, 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has produced 1 898.2 mln tons of crude oil.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, oil production decreased by 8.4% compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period 646.2 thousand tons of the total volume produced which is by 10% less than in March 2015.

In January-March, the total volume of oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 10 507, 2 thousand tons.