 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR President meets with Prime Minister of Malta

    Joseph Muscat has held energy talks with SOCAR president Rovnag Abdullayev

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev during a visit to Malta has held energy talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in Castille.

    Report informs referring to the Maltese media reports, during the talks, which were also attended by Energy Minister of Malta Konrad Mizzi, various energy-related matters were discussed, in particular SOCAR's participation in the Electrogas consortium.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi