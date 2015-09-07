SOCAR President meets with Prime Minister of Malta

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev during a visit to Malta has held energy talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in Castille.

Report informs referring to the Maltese media reports, during the talks, which were also attended by Energy Minister of Malta Konrad Mizzi, various energy-related matters were discussed, in particular SOCAR's participation in the Electrogas consortium.



