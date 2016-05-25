 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR president: Decision to freeze activities of representative offices signed in December

    According to Rovnag Abdullayev, functions of foreign representatives given to other companies

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In December, we have decided to freeze the activities of all representative offices in order to economize."

    Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

    According to R.Abdullayev, functions of foreign representatives were transferred to other companies: "Their functions were transferred to companies with 100% local capital, located near the capital, Baku. The decision was taken due to the financial circumstances."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi