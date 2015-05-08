 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR prepares to modernize the refinery

    The Government will increase the authorized capital of SOCAR

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the near future Azerbaijani government will increase the authorized capital of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). Report informs, the President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said today.

    "The government will increase our share capital, whereby we will be able to modernize the refinery named after Heydar Aliyev", said the head of the company.

    According to R.Abdullayev, the total project costs 1.2 billion AZN:"According to our previous estimates, the amount is in range of 1.2 billion manats. We will be able to implement the project through a loan, which is derived from the Central Bank. In this regard, the tender to be provided."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi