 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR plans to build a new platform in 'Guneshli' field

    Designing a new platform will begin soon

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to build a new platform in "Guneshli" field.

    Report informs, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters after the ceremony of putting into operation a new deepwater platform No 7.

    R. Abdullayev said that designing a new platform will begin soon.

    SOCAR president also noted that the security issues on the Deepwater platform №7 commissioned to meet the highest standards.

    "The fire equipment, rescue boats correspond with international standards.The platform is equipped with a modern fire extinguishing systems, high-pressure pumps.However, on other platforms, our security systems meet the highest requirements", said the head of SOCAR.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi