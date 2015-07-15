SOCAR offical: Any governance in Greece supports TAP project

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Political situation in Greece doesn't affect the passage of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via the country.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Vice-President for investments and marketing, Elshad Nasirov told the journalists: "Because all agreements have been done, works are implementing for the definition of the territory, and now we are engaged in solving of some issues on route. Some Greek farmers in northern Macedonia and Kavalada have concerns on these that, this concerns make delays in works. But any governance in Greece supports TAP project."

"It means the creation of thousands of jobs, cheap gas imports and the strengthening of energy security of Greece", E. Nasirov added.