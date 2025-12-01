Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    SOCAR mulls organization of work with civil society institutions

    Energy
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 14:17
    SOCAR mulls organization of work with civil society institutions

    An event titled "Organizing Work with Civil Society Institutions" has been held at the Headquarters of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Report informs referring to SOCAR.

    NGO representatives first viewed the exhibitions "Heydar Aliyev and the Oil Strategy" and "Azerbaijani Oil."

    The event then included information on SOCAR's efforts to strengthen cooperation with civil society institutions in 2025, measures to ensure transparency in the recruitment process, and internal control mechanisms.

    Following the presentations, NGO representatives answered questions.

    SOCAR Azerbaijan NGOs
    Photo
    SOCAR-da "Vətəndaş cəmiyyəti təsisatları ilə işin təşkili" mövzusunda tədbir keçirilib
    Photo
    В SOCAR обсудили организацию работы с институтами гражданского общества

    Latest News

    14:48

    EBRD targets stronger regional connectivity in Central Asia, Türkiye, South Caucasus with €6bn

    Infrastructure
    14:38

    New appointment at Central Bank of Azerbaijan

    Finance
    14:38

    Erdogan to visit Iran

    Region
    14:17
    Photo

    SOCAR mulls organization of work with civil society institutions

    Energy
    14:12

    Azerbaijan, China discuss regulatory practices in digital currency

    Finance
    14:10

    Azerbaijan scores big diplomatic victory with dissolution of Minsk Group - Analysis

    Analytics
    14:05

    Kaja Kallas: EU should make Ukraine as strong as possible

    Other countries
    13:56

    Azerbaijan, UAE to establish subcommittees to boost strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    13:49

    Azerbaijan represented at 16th meeting on 1954 Hague Convention

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed