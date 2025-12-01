SOCAR mulls organization of work with civil society institutions
Energy
- 01 December, 2025
- 14:17
An event titled "Organizing Work with Civil Society Institutions" has been held at the Headquarters of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Report informs referring to SOCAR.
NGO representatives first viewed the exhibitions "Heydar Aliyev and the Oil Strategy" and "Azerbaijani Oil."
The event then included information on SOCAR's efforts to strengthen cooperation with civil society institutions in 2025, measures to ensure transparency in the recruitment process, and internal control mechanisms.
Following the presentations, NGO representatives answered questions.
