SOCAR, Itochu discuss cooperation in various areas of energy sector

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has discussed cooperation opportunities with Japan's Itochu Corporation in various directions of the energy sector.

Report informs that these discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR's President Rovshan Najaf and the chairman of the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee and Chief Operating Officer of Itochu Corporation, Tetsuya Yamada.

During the conversation, views were exchanged on projects implemented with the joint participation of SOCAR and Itochu Corporation. The parties exchanged opinions on oil and gas production and transportation, energy infrastructure, application of modern technologies in industry, and other issues of mutual interest.

At the meeting, it was noted that mutually beneficial cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Japan are successfully developing, and effective discussions are giving impetus to the development of relations. In this regard, the 12th joint session of the State Commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, held in Tokyo in September 2025, was recalled with satisfaction.