SOCAR increases drilling operations by 14%

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) carried out drilling operations of length 11 146 m (except joint ventures and operating companies).

Report informs citing SOCAR, drilling operations in last month were more by 13.6% compared to the same month of 2016.

All the works refer to maintenance. In January 2017, 6 wells of drilling were completed by construction and handed over to the miners. Notably, one well was handed over in January, 2016.