    SOCAR holds its first Legal and Compliance Forum

    Energy
    30 October, 2025
    15:31
    SOCAR holds its first Legal and Compliance Forum

    The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has organized its first Legal and Compliance Forum, Report informs, citing the company.

    The event brought together legal and compliance experts from various SOCAR Group entities operating in different countries, as well as representatives of leading international law firms. The forum aimed to promote the exchange of knowledge and experience and to discuss newly emerging legal risks.

    Panel discussions were held on topics such as "International Arbitration Disputes," "Corruption and the Global Energy Sector," and "Legal Challenges in the Business Environment."

    Participants emphasized the importance of strengthening team spirit across SOCAR Group enterprises worldwide and fostering cooperation to respond effectively to the challenges of a rapidly changing global environment.

    The forum also reiterated SOCAR's commitment to promoting a culture of compliance, grounded in legal requirements, ethical values, transparency, and the highest standards of corporate governance.

    SOCAR announced that such Legal and Compliance Forums are planned to be held annually.

    SOCAR-ın təşkilatçılığı ilə Hüquq və Uyğunluq Forumu keçirilib
    SOCAR провела первый Форум по праву и комплаенсу

