SOCAR has prepared a report on the construction of a new platform on the field “Bulla-Deniz”

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has prepared a report on the assessment of the environmental and social impacts (ESIA) of the construction of a new fixed offshore platform №122 in the field "Bulla-Deniz".

As company says, the purpose of this document is to identify any negative impacts that may occur during the platform construction, minimization and elimination.

Earlier in the field "Bulla-Deniz" and on the water area of the future offshore platform construction, environmental studies were carried out for the evaluation of the primary environment. The results of research are reflected in the report.

According to SOCAR, platform №122 designed to drill three gas condensate wells. The general contractor of the construction is “Neftqaztikinti” trust of the company and the customer - oil and gas production management named by N.Narimanov.

The platform will consist of 10 units and is set at a depth of 26 meters. On the platform 2.4 million cubic meters of gas and 450 tons of condensate is planned to produce daily.

The offshore field "Bulla-Deniz" opened in 1973, was put into operation in 1975.