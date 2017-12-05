SOCAR exports 15 mln tons of crude oil from Ceyhan

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 15 338 183 tons of crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) in January-November.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, 1 382 834 tons of crude oil accounted for November.

In January-November, the volume of crude oil exported from Ceyhan port has decreased by 1% in annual comparison.

Notably, indices of crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect crude oil, belonging both to the Azerbaijani state and company itself.

Notably, Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and across the Mediterranean to European markets. The BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. Daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil.