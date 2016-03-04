SOCAR to export 80 thousand tons of crude oil in March via Baku-Novorossiysk

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) from March 1, 2016 has resumed the export of crude oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk (Black Sea, Russia).Report was told in company, in March it is planned to export 80 thousand tons of crude oil via the pipeline.

The company noted that, due to the resumption of exports in March 2016 via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline 100 thousand tons less than planned volumes of crude oil will be transported: "The Treaty of transporting Azeri oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline was signed between the "Transneft "and SOCAR at the end of February 2016. Prior to the conclusion of the agreement this volume of oil exported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Thus, oil export reduction was not observed in the annual program of SOCAR".