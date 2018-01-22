SOCAR exported 21 mln tons of crude oil in 2017

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 20.7 mln tons of crude oil in 2017.

Report informs citing the company.

"Oil and petrochemical products play an important role in the growth of total revenues. Oil refining and petrochemical products worth $ 1.5 million were exported in 2017 via SOCAR. The main volume of exported refining and chemical industry products are diesel and aviation fuel, high pressure polyethylene, coke, propylene, liquid gas and liquid pyrolysis resin”.

It was noted that the positive dynamics of oil export is due to the increase in the volume of oil and gas trading operations of SOCAR: “However, demand for Azerbaijani oil in the world market was also high last year”.

SOCAR Vice President for Investments and Marketing Elshad Nasirov said that SOCAR offers Azerbaijani oil under the Azeri Light brand, one of the best quality oils in the world market: “Azeri Light oil as an independent brand has boosted the value of our national wealth."