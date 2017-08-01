SOCAR exported 1.6 mln tons crude oil via Ceyhan port in July

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 264 thousand 489 tons of crude oil from Supsa port and 1 million 540 thousand 751 tons of crude oil from the Ceyhan port last month.

Report informs referring to SOCAR.

It is reported that 733 thousand 664 tons of crude oil exported from Novorossiysk port, 1 million 579 thousand 673 tons of oil from Supsa port and 9 million 667 thousand 66 tons of crude oil from Ceyhan port in January-July.

The crude oil exported by SOCAR reflects the crude oil volumes owned by both Azerbaijani government and the company itself.