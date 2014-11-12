SOCAR continues accomodation of unemployed workers

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The process of accomodation of unemployed workers because of structure changes, at other structural departments of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is going on.

Report was told by SOCAR, 134 unemployed workers, whose list was submitted by the enterprises to Human Rights Department (HRD) have involved in the program "On maintenance of social integration of unemployed workers".

Candidacy of 122 unemployed workers, who involved in the program was considered during vacancy accomodation process, also organized competitions (testing or specialty exams) on several vacancies for 112 workers.

As was told by SOCAR, 25 workers have been involved in skill improvement courses and were rewarded with certificates after their successful graduation. In general, 47 unemployed workers, which involved in the program, were sent to enterprises for accomodation, and 11 workers have been added to human resources database of unemployed persons after their skill testing.