SOCAR carries out reconstruction works to drill two wells at platform No 14

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Reconstruction works to drill two wells at platform No 14 in 'Guneshli' field of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) carried out by 'Oil and Gas Construction' Trust under the order of 'Azneft' Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, for the preparation of project of wells, the route of technological line was changed and location of the pump station prepared at M2 module for installation of drilling pumps. Drilling equipment, as well as the first well casing pipes installed in the router. At present, the pipe laying works are carried out. After that, works will be conducted in preparation for the drilling of the second well. Reconstruction works at first well to be completed by the end of this month, drilling operations - in November.

"At present, construction works continue on schedule," - SOCAR informed.