SOCAR begins supplying Azerbaijani gas to Austria and Germany

SOCAR has entered another important stage in Azerbaijan's gas exports by selling significant volumes of gas to be transported via TAP, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, to the markets of Southern and Central Europe, Report informs.

According to SOCAR, starting from January 2026, Azerbaijani gas is being supplied, among others, to buyers from Austria and Germany.

The gas supply to Austria and Germany via Italy further expands the geographical reach of Azerbaijani gas in Europe. Consequently, the number of countries buying Azerbaijani gas has reached 16.

"SOCAR, in accordance with the gas strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan established under the leadership of the President Ilham Aliyev, continues to consistently expand its gas marketing activities across Europe and the Middle East, to broaden its portfolio of cooperation with buyers from various countries, and to further strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a reliable energy supplier," SOCAR said.