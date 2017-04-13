SOCAR presented SAP Quality Awards 2016 in EMEA region

© SAP

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ SAP summed up SAP Quality Awards 2016 in EMEA region in which more than 250 projects took part. Report informs referring to SAP press service, State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has been announced a silver prize winner in the category Advanced Technology based on SAP HANA. Specialists presented a project for implementation of an integrated solution for production management based on the SAP UpstreamOperationsManager platform. SOCAR’s experience showed that the use of technologies and processes of this product enables to eliminate up to 80% of losses in oil production. With the support of the new centralized system, the company increased speed and transparency of the process of obtaining data on production, reporting and analytics. This allows SOCAR management to take managerial decisions more accurately and quickly.

Sberbank project was the winner in the category Business Transformation.

Traditionally, the contest was held in two stages. First, winners were determined at the level of separately taken regions. Sberbank and SOCAR became the best in their categories among 18 projects from the CIS countries. At the next stage, holders of gold awards competed for regional awards with gold medal winners from the countries of the EMEA macro-region.

The winners in each category among the countries of Europe, the Middle East and Africa were selected by the jury including leading IT specialists, analysts and former winners of SAP Quality Awards.

“We are happy that the projects of Sberbank and SOCAR, thanks to the professionalism and efforts of the entire team of specialists, were so highly praised by the jury. As a result of their work, a digital transformation is launched, companies discover new horizons, saying goodbye to old problems”, noted Pavel Gontarev, the General Director of SAP CIS. “I would like to emphasize that companies from CIS countries have been the winners of SAP Quality Awards for several years, but achievements of this year are really outstanding.”

SAP Quality Awards are provided to SAP customers adhered to ten principles of SAP quality, at the same time, ensuring that implementation works to achieve strategic business goals and brings tangible benefits to the company.

SAP is one of the world leaders in the market of enterprise applications. The company provides support to organizations of any size and specialization to manage their business more efficiently, whether they are ancillary services or a board of directors, a warehouse or a store, desktop or mobile applications.

SAP solutions and services are used by more than 345 000 customers, advanced technologies of the company guarantee high profitability, promote continuous adaptation and sustainable growth.