SOCAR attends gas congress in Turkmenistan

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) took part in the Fourth Gas Congress held in Avaza (Turkmenistan).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the company's delegation was headed by Gaghamali Seyfullayev, the head of the Gas Export Department. The information on the current situation in the gas industry, its potential, export volumes and trends, the involvement of investment for expanding the state's gas exports, the steps taken to improve the legislation, transit countries, as well as plans for strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan was provided in the congress by the officials of Turkmen government and companies operating in the country.

The head of Gas Export Department, Gaghamali Seyfullayev made a presentation and speech on Azerbaijan's natural gas production and transport capacity, export and transit opportunities, successful deals achieved in the production and export of "Shahdeniz-2" and the international activities of SOCAR and answered the questions of the participants.

In the framework of the Congress, bilateral meetings were held with various companies which are interested in the cooperation with SOCAR in several fields, as well as, Turkmenistan's representatives working in gas industry.