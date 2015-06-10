SOCAR-AQS completes drilling works at another well

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR-AQS" LLC completed construction works at stationary platform No. 11 in well No. 344 at depth of 3 128 safely, without any harm to the environment and successfully ahead of schedule.Report was told in the press service of "SOCAR-AQS".

The drilling of well No. 344 was launched on April 6 this year.

drilling was completed at Fasila Suite (FLD) on May 28, maintenance pipeline was lowered into the well, cemented and density checked.

According to the organization, the drilling of wells at Fasila Suite projected to take at least 90 days, but the operations of the new management techniques, new technologies, standards and applying a new approach by "SOCAR-AQS" significantly ahead of the time set by the customer .

Daily oil production will be accepted in the amount of 60 tons per day.

The customer of drilling is SOCAR's "Azneft" Production Unit.