    SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz sign MoU on AI use in oil and gas sector

    Energy
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 12:08
    SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz sign MoU on AI use in oil and gas sector

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz JSC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in applying artificial intelligence technologies in the oil and gas industry, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate on adopting SOCAR's AI solutions, exchanging expertise and specialists, supporting digital transformation and efficiency in production processes, and providing IT consulting services.

    The memorandum envisions joint AI-driven projects to optimize blending parameters for increasing diesel output, develop a large language model (LLM) to support operations teams, and create "Seismic AI" and ENOM tools for automated geological and energy data analysis.

    Additionally, SOCAR will assist in developing a unified data architecture integrating all business processes and in the full digitalization and visualization of seismic and drilling data through its ODLAR and "Daily Drilling" projects.

    The partnership aims to advance the use of AI in the oil and gas sector, fostering innovation and strengthening economic and technological cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

