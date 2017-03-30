SOCAR: All necessary measures taken over amid strong wind forecast

Baku.30 March. REPORT.AZ/ All necessary measures have been taken, relevant instructions given at the offshore facilities of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), after the warning made by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) regarding strong north-west wind in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 31.

The SOCAR's spokesperson Nizamaddin Guliyev told Report.

He noted that the offshore facilities were contacted, necessary instructions given: "The works, considered dangerous will be suspended on March 31. No works will be carried out in construction, repair, drilling and service sectors. The employees, working at these sectors have already been evacuated from platforms. Only control will be carried out over the wells. No additional personnel will be on the platforms", SOCAR Spokesperson said.