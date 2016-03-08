Shell repays Iran 1.77 billion euros debt for oil deliveries

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Royal Dutch Shell has paid 1.77 billion euros (£1.4 billion) it owed the National Iranian Oil Company, settling debts after sanctions against the country were lifted in January, Report informs referring to the Iranian media.

The outstanding debt to Iran was a result of Iranian oil deliveries which Shell had been unable to pay for due to sanctions that were imposed on the country over its nuclear programme.

The Anglo-Dutch company resumed talks with Tehran on the debt after most Western sanctions were lifted in January as part of a deal with world powers. The payments were made over the past three weeks in euros as dollar transactions are still under U.S. sanctions.

"Following the lifting of applicable EU and U.S sanctions, we can confirm that payment of the outstanding Shell debt to NIOC has now been made," a Shell spokesman said in a statement.

The debt repayment could lead Shell to make new investments in the resource-rich country that hopes to revive an oil and gas industry that shrivelled under sanctions.

"We remain interested in exploring the role Shell can play in developing Iran's energy potential within the boundaries of applicable laws," the spokesman said.