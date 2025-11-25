Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Shannon Slocum: Oil and gas to remain key even in transition to renewables

    Energy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 13:12
    Shannon Slocum: Oil and gas to remain key even in transition to renewables

    The role of oil and gas in the global economy will not diminish, despite the active transition to renewable energy sources, Shannon Slocum, President of Halliburton's Eastern Hemisphere, said at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that energy consumption statistics reveal a profound imbalance on a global scale.

    "One billion people on the planet consume an average of about 13 barrels of oil per person per year. Meanwhile, the remaining 7 billion people use only about 3 barrels annually. As developing countries grow economically, their energy consumption will inevitably increase," he stated.

    Slocum noted that energy availability remains a serious issue in many parts of the world: "We teach our children to turn off the lights when they leave the room, while in some parts of the world, people still struggle to find fuel for cooking. For them, even simply pressing a button to turn on a light is an unaffordable luxury."

    Shannon Slocum Halliburton Azerbaijan
    Şannon Slokum: "Enerji keçidi fonunda neft və qazın rolu azalmayacaq"
    Шеннон Слокум: Нефть и газ сохранят ключевую роль даже при переходе на ВИЭ

    Latest News

    19:49

    Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important step

    Foreign policy
    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    All News Feed