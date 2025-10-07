Samad Bashirli: Azerbaijan sees clear prospects for working with Germany in renewables sector

Germany's leadership in wind and solar energy, engineering excellence, and strong financial instruments are particularly important as Azerbaijan develops onshore and offshore wind and solar resources, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

The deputy minister noted that energy remains the cornerstone of the partnership with Germany.

"Azerbaijan has been and remains a reliable supplier of crude oil and petrochemical products to Germany. As global energy systems transform, we are expanding cooperation in renewable energy and energy efficiency," Bashirli stated.

The deputy minister emphasized that the Caspian region holds significant potential for large-scale wind energy.

"We see clear prospects for working together to develop supply chains and services. Our strategy goes further. As part of its socio-economic development strategy, Azerbaijan has committed to reducing emissions by 40% by 2050. By 2027, we plan to commission nearly 2 gigawatts of new wind and solar power capacity. We will also integrate this process into regional development," added Bashirli.