Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Samad Bashirli: Azerbaijan sees clear prospects for working with Germany in renewables sector

    Energy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 11:52
    Samad Bashirli: Azerbaijan sees clear prospects for working with Germany in renewables sector

    Germany's leadership in wind and solar energy, engineering excellence, and strong financial instruments are particularly important as Azerbaijan develops onshore and offshore wind and solar resources, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

    The deputy minister noted that energy remains the cornerstone of the partnership with Germany.

    "Azerbaijan has been and remains a reliable supplier of crude oil and petrochemical products to Germany. As global energy systems transform, we are expanding cooperation in renewable energy and energy efficiency," Bashirli stated.

    The deputy minister emphasized that the Caspian region holds significant potential for large-scale wind energy.

    "We see clear prospects for working together to develop supply chains and services. Our strategy goes further. As part of its socio-economic development strategy, Azerbaijan has committed to reducing emissions by 40% by 2050. By 2027, we plan to commission nearly 2 gigawatts of new wind and solar power capacity. We will also integrate this process into regional development," added Bashirli.

    Samad Bashirli Azerbaijan Germany
    Səməd Bəşirli: "Azərbaycan Almaniya ilə BOEM sahəsində birgə işin dəqiq perspektivlərini müşahidə edir"
    Самед Баширли: Азербайджан видит четкие перспективы работы с Германией в сфере ВИЭ

    Latest News

    13:35

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    Pakistani official: AZHAB is driving force for economic growth, trade and entrepreneurship

    Business
    13:28
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    13:24

    KOSGEB: Azerbaijan is platform promoting cooperation between OIC countries

    Business
    13:14

    Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectors

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    OIC to launch SME Network

    Business
    13:06

    Global halal industry grows over 10% annually, says OIC official

    Business
    12:58

    German ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan particularly high in renewables

    Energy
    12:57

    Azer Mursagulov: Azerbaijan maintains stable, strong position regarding its public debt

    Finance
    All News Feed