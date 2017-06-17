Russian Bank expects oil prices to fall to $ 25 next year

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Oil price on world market may fall to $ 25 / barrel in middle of next year.

Report informs, this is stated in monetary policy report of Russian Bank.

According to the report, increase in oil exports in Libya and Nigeria, weakening economic growth in China and reduction in energy demand can reduce price for barrel of "black gold" down to $ 25 in the middle of 2018. This in turn may lead to the decline of the Russian economy since the middle of this year and after the 2nd half of next year national economy may begin to return to the original position and economic growth can be restored.