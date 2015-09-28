Russia and Ukraine reach agreement on gas supply

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Ukraine, with the mediation of the European Union (EU) reached an agreement on the resumption of gas supplies.

Report informs, Vice President of the European Commission on energy issues Maroš Šefčovič told reporters.

According to M. Šefčovič, during the six-hour discussion in Brussels (Belgium) all technical issues clarified.

Under the agreement, which covers the period from October 2015 to March 2016, Russia will reduce the price of gas from 252 to 232 dollars per 1000 cubic meters.

Note that supplies from July 1, due to the failure of Ukraine to pay for gas in advance.