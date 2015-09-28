 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia and Ukraine reach agreement on gas supply

    Russia reduced the price of gas for Ukraine to 232 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Ukraine, with the mediation of the European Union (EU) reached an agreement on the resumption of gas supplies. 

    Report informs, Vice President of the European Commission on energy issues Maroš Šefčovič told reporters.

    According to M. Šefčovič, during the six-hour discussion in Brussels (Belgium) all technical issues clarified.

    Under the agreement, which covers the period from October 2015 to March 2016, Russia will reduce the price of gas from 252 to 232 dollars per 1000 cubic meters.

    Note that supplies from July 1, due to the failure of Ukraine to pay for gas in advance.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi