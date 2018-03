Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian "Gazprom" and Turkish company Botas reached an agreement on gas discount.

Report informs citing the Tass it was said by Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak.

According to the minister, the discount rate will be 10.25%.

"According to our information, the agreement on discount on gas between" Gazprom "and Botas have been reached. Discount will be 10.25%," said Novak.