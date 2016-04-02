Rovnag Abdullayev: Port Petlim could be opened in September

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Container port Petlim, built on the initiative of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) near the Turkish city of Izmir is ready and handed over. Report informs, this was stated by State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev to journalists.

"I think that the port could be opened in September," - he added.

Petlim container port will become the third largest port in Turkey and the largest one in the Aegean Sea. It will be able to receive the largest container ships carrying up to 11,000 containers. Some $400 million was invested in the construction of the port, some $300 million of which was invested by Petkim.

The initial capacity of the port will be 1.5 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), which will be increased to four million TEU in the future. Its capacity will exceed the capacity of Aslandzhak port by about 50 percent.