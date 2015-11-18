SOCAR President discuss energy issues with Turkmenistan President

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev paid a visit to Turkmenistan to attend XX International "Oil and Gas Turkmenistan-2015" Exhibition held in Ashgabat.

Report informs referring to the government of Turkmenistan, R.Abdullayev met with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov during the visit.

During the meeting, various aspects of bilateral economic cooperation, including the fuel and energy sector, the implementation of mutually beneficial projects were discussed.

It was emphasized that, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan with strong energy potential taking effective steps towards the use of carbohydrogen reserves

Combining the efforts of both neighboring countries in this direction creates favorable conditions for the settlement of the most important issues of the modern period, strengthening the energy security of Europe and Asia, creating the conditions for global sustainable development.