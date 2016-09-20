Rovnag Abdullayev: "31.4% of works on TANAP completed until August"

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ 31.4% of works on TANAP, which is a part of "Southern Gas Corridor" project providing supply of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and then to Europe, completed in August 2016.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) stated in the aticle published in "Azerbaijan" newspaper on the occasion of the Day of Oilmen.

SOCAR President noted first stage of construction was successfully completed and the second phase is now underway.

He recalled that the Southern Gas Corridor project carried out on 4 main projects including "Shah Deniz-2": First of all, South Caucasus Pipeline expanded along Azerbaijan and Georgia. At present "Shah Deniz" gas transported to Georgia and Turkey through this pipeline that was put into operation in 2006.

As part of the expansion works a new pipeline parallel to the existing pipeline and two new compressor stations will be built in Georgia. Throughput capacity of pipeline will be 23 billion cubic meters per year."

He said that the works on the expansion project in the territory of Azerbaijan and Georgia along the entire route of the pipeline has become widespread. He said the laying of pipes, coating, lowering into the trench, welding and so on continue in accordance with the schedule.

SOCAR President also noted the foundation of TAP which is last part of Southern Gas Corridor was laid in May 2016.