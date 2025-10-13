Retail fuel sales in Azerbaijan rise 7.8% in nine months of 2025

In January–September 2025, consumers in Azerbaijan purchased 2.79 billion manats ($1.64 billion) worth of motor gasoline and diesel fuel through the retail trade network, marking a 7.8% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Spending on motor fuel accounted for 6% of all consumer purchases during the reporting period.

In total, retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan reached 46.42 billion manats ($27.3 billion) in the nine months of the year, including 25.36 billion manats ($14.9 billion) spent on food products, beverages, and tobacco 21.06 billion manats ($12.4 billion) spent on non-food items.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the overall retail trade turnover increased in real terms by 3.7%, with a 1.3% rise in food, beverages, and tobacco sales, and a 6.8% increase in non-food goods sales