    Renewable Energy Agency: Azerbaijan to have robust energy storage system

    Energy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 12:21
    By the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan is expected to have a significantly large energy storage system, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, said during the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 held in Baku.

    Abdullayev stated that necessary measures are currently underway for the construction of two storage systems in the Aghdash and Absheron districts: "These systems will operate jointly to support our energy grid. Ultimately, this will contribute to grid integration and the expansion of green energy sources."

    The director added that special discussions are being held regarding the broader use of storage systems: "As most of our upcoming projects are realized, the construction of storage facilities will be a necessity. This is based on specific data from our grid analysis. As the use of green energy increases, grid-related challenges also grow exponentially. Therefore, mitigation measures must be implemented to address these issues."

