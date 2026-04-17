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    QazaqGaz, SOCAR mull prospects for co-op in gas industry

    Energy
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 11:29
    QazaqGaz, SOCAR mull prospects for co-op in gas industry

    Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz, and Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), have discussed prospects for cooperation in the gas industry during a meeting in Ashgabat, Report informs referring to QazaqGaz.

    The meeting took place in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the scientific and practical conference "Turkmenistan - People's Republic of China: 20 Years of Strategic Cooperation in the Gas Industry."

    During the event, the head of QazaqGaz also held talks with Maksat Babayev, Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz, and Dai Houliang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC.

    "During the meetings, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the gas industry, including issues of further strengthening partnerships and developing joint initiatives," reads the statement.

    The company noted that QazaqGaz continues to actively develop international cooperation, contributing to strengthening energy security and expanding interaction at the regional and global levels.

    QazaqGaz State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) CNPC
    "QazaqGaz" və SOCAR təbii qaz sahəsində əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    QazaqGaz и SOCAR обсудили перспективы сотрудничества в газовой отрасли

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