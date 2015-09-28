Programme for development of 'Absheron' field will be presented by the end of year

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Programme for development of "Absheron" field, located in the national sector of the Caspian Sea, will be presented to the Azerbaijani side at the end of 2015.Report informs, it was stated by director of the project for development of "Absheron" field by French company Total Eric Meyer at the III Azerbaijan and Caspian Oil and Gas Week, which started today in Baku.

The head of the project said that the development program was to be presented in September, but may be delayed:"This is due to some research and technical matters."

According to him, the decision was made to establish a joint venture to develop the field with the participation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR):"It is going to be a partnership on a "No profit, no loss".The company will prepare a program for the development of the field "Absheron".

E.Meyer announced that the first well will be drilled in 2017.

E.Meyer said that, the first gas from the field is expected to produce in late 2021 - early 2022. "Gas exports also planned at the same time".