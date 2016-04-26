Profit of "Petkim Holding" expected to increase

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Analysts estimated profit of "Petkim (Petrochemical) Holding Inc." at 124,2 million Turkish liras (TRY) in the first quarter of 2016.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, according to "Forex" survey, average profit of holding estimated at 117.3 million TRY, maximum - 152 million TRY and minimum - 86 million TRY.

Notably, net profit of the company in the first quarter of 2015 was 49.6 mln TRY.

The survey includes "Ish Yatirim", "BGC Partners", "Ziraat Yatırım", "BNP Paribas", "Ata Yatırım", "Deniz Investment", "Ak Yatirim", "Finansinvest", "Garanti Yatirim", "Halk Yatırım", "Deutsche Bank", "Global Menkul", HSBC and "Turkish Yatirim".

Petkim 's quarterly report is expected to be announced in early May.