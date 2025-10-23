Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Price of Brent crude oil exceeds $65

    Energy
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 09:53
    Price of Brent crude oil exceeds $65

    Global oil prices rose nearly 4% on October 23 morning, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of Brent crude oil on London's ICE Exchange exceeded $65 per barrel for the first time since October 10, 2025.

    December WTI futures closed at $60.81.

    Brent crude oil prices WTI futures
    Цена нефти марки Brent превысила $65

