Price of Brent crude oil exceeds $65
Energy
- 23 October, 2025
- 09:53
Global oil prices rose nearly 4% on October 23 morning, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of Brent crude oil on London's ICE Exchange exceeded $65 per barrel for the first time since October 10, 2025.
December WTI futures closed at $60.81.
