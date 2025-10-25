Price of Azeri Light crude rises to $67.84 per barrel

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil increased by $1.09, or 1.6%, reaching $67.84 on the world market, Report informs, citing a source in the oil sector.

According to trading results, December futures for Brent crude stood at $66.65 per barrel.

At Türkiyeəs Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis rose by $1.07, or 1.62%, to $65.88 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.